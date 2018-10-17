Hema Malini turns 70, Esha Deol and Rekha join in to celebrate her birthday. See pics, video

Hema Malini, the dream girl of Hindi cinema, turned 70 on October 16 and coming out to wish her and celebrate the day with her were her daughters (and their families) and her favourite colleagues from Bollywood.

Pictures from the celebrations in Mumbai are online and show her daughters with their respective husbands and children — Esha Deol with husband Bharat Takhtani and daughter Radhya and Ahana Deol with husband Vaibhav Vohra and son Darien.

Also present at the celebrations were some of Hema’s closest pals from the industry including actors Rekha and Jeetendra. Few others seen at the do were Sanjay Khan with wife Zarine, actor Neetu Chandra and Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam who came with her son.

Check out the pictures from the event:

Mother and daughter, Hema with Esha, at the bash.

Esha looked pretty in a sequinned pink dress.

Ahana with husband Vaibhav and son Darien.

Hema looks radiant in a pale pink sari.

Stunning Rekha with Esha at the do.

Poonam Sinha came in with her son to wish Hema Malini.

Sanjay Khan came in with wife Zarine.

Also present was actor Neetu Chandra.

Daddy’s pet Radhya at her grandmother’s birthday party.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 10:09 IST