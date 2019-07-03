Hrithik Roshan has a fanboy moment as he meets Madhuri Dixit, says he ‘aspires to be her hero’
Hrithik Roshan, who visited Dance Deewane sets to promote his upcoming film Super 30, has said he always wanted to be Madhuri Dixit’s hero.bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2019 15:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently had a fanboy moment when he met actress Madhuri Dixit Nene.
Hrithik on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself with Bollywood’s ‘dhak-dhak’ girl. “Dancing with Madhuri Dixit had me shuffling in my head between assistant and hero. Thank you ma’am for encouraging that clapper-boy. He still aspires to be your hero,” Hrithik captioned the image, reminiscing the days when he assisted his father Rakesh Roshan on the 1997 Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri-starrer Koyla.
His most recent meeting with Madhuri was on the sets of Colors TV show Dance Deewane, where he came to promote his upcoming film Super 30.
Also read: Scoring celebrity investors, trends that are changing the startup game
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Jul 03, 2019 14:56 IST