Hrithik Roshan has a fanboy moment as he meets Madhuri Dixit, says he ‘aspires to be her hero’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently had a fanboy moment when he met actress Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Hrithik on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself with Bollywood’s ‘dhak-dhak’ girl. “Dancing with Madhuri Dixit had me shuffling in my head between assistant and hero. Thank you ma’am for encouraging that clapper-boy. He still aspires to be your hero,” Hrithik captioned the image, reminiscing the days when he assisted his father Rakesh Roshan on the 1997 Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri-starrer Koyla.

His most recent meeting with Madhuri was on the sets of Colors TV show Dance Deewane, where he came to promote his upcoming film Super 30.

Also read: Scoring celebrity investors, trends that are changing the startup game

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 14:56 IST