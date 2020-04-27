e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan responds to fan’s query if he is smoking in pic with his sons, says he’d ‘decimate’ every cigarette from planet

Hrithik Roshan responds to fan’s query if he is smoking in pic with his sons, says he’d ‘decimate’ every cigarette from planet

Hrithik Roshan was asked by a concerned fan if he was holding a cigarette in his hand in a recent picture with his sons. The actor responded to their query on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan in a picture with his sons.
Hrithik Roshan in a picture with his sons.
         

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently shared a picture of him and his sons--Hrehaan and Hridaan--chilling in their balcony during the lockdown. The lovely photo showed the family enjoying the great views from their home but one fan spotted something curious in it.

The concerned fan commented whether the actor was holding a cigarette in his hand while spending time with his sons. “Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am i seeing wrong? I hope you don’t @iHrithik. It makes me very very sorry,” she wrote.

 

Hrithik quickly clarified her doubts. “I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet,” he replied. The fan was happy to receive a reply from her favourite actor and wrote, “Woooow I can’t believe you respond me second time. I am very happy. I know that you are a non smoker but there was other comments about it too and I was so anxious and I wanted to ask for I care & love you a lot. Thanks a lot for your reply. Love you sooooo much.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor called son Taimur ‘in-house Picasso’, now Ibrahim Ali Khan calls himself ‘Picasso Jr’ in childhood pic

Other fans of the actor were also relieved on reading his response. “Wowwww , wonderful reply U r real krrishh no matter u can fly or not but u r krrish for ourselves. Thank God u dnt smoke I hate smokers and my favorite cant smoke,” tweeted one. “You are an hero nonetheless sir be it reel life or real life @iHrithik sir. I dont think he is holding anything in his hand it is just an illusion,” commented another.

 

Sussanne has moved in with Hrithik and her sons for the lockdown period. Earlier, Hrithik took to social media to thank Sussanne for it and helping him take care of their sons together.

The actor and his family recently wished his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan on their 49th wedding anniversary and celebrated the occasion by singing songs. The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing piano and singing ‘Happy Anniversary’ song for his parents.

