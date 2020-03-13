Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan cancel international tours over coronavirus: report

bollywood

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:26 IST

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan have cancelled their upcoming international tours. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror the step came following the rapid spread of coronavirus across the world.

The report said that Hrithik was scheduled to meet and interact with his American fans in cities like Chicago, New Jersey, Dallas, San Jose, Washington and Atlanta. It was to be a nine-day tour beginning April 10. A source told the publication: “Hrithik and the organisers will figure out new dates once the global health scenario is stable. The tour stands postponed as of now.”

Salman, meanwhile, was to tour the US and Canada but his tour has also been put on hold. He was supposed to perform in Atlanta, New Jersey, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Houston, San Jose and Seattle from April 3 and April 12.

Confirming the news, Salman’s team told Mumbai Mirror, “It is not advisable to travel right now. We will announce fresh dates once the scare subsides.”

Hrithik has had a successful 2019 with two films -- Super 30 and War. While the first film was about a math wizard from Bihar named Anand Kumar, who took it upon himself to train underprivileged children for the elite IITs, the latter was an out-and-out commercial entertainer which sees Hrithik and Tiger Shroff as commandos, but pitted against each other. After Hrithik turns rogue, Tiger is sent in hot pursuit of him. The film also starred Vaani Kapoor.

Salman, too, had a successful run at the box office -- his Bharat, also starring Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani was a hit while Dabangg 3, though it released at the height of anti-CAA protests, also made money. Salman has also been shooting for his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. To be directed by Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva, the film will see Disha as its main female lead. Salman was to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a film titled Inshallah, which later got called off over creative differences between the two. The film was to star Alia Bhatt as its lead heroine.

