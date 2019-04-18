Hrithik Roshan shares new workout video after Super 30 shoot, Tiger Shroff calls it ‘beast mode’. Watch

After completing the shoot for his upcoming film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is hitting the gym to regain his muscular physique. The actor has shared a video of his workout session on social media. Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote, “Never imagined the way back would be so challenging. .Steady now. #NoPainNoGain #onemorerep#createyourself#bethebestversionofyourself#therearenoshortcuts #doitforyou#workonyourself #pushboundries#keepgoing.” Interestingly, Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik as one of his idols, dropped a comment saying, “back and better than ever! #Beastmode.”

Also read: Kangana-Alia row: Pooja Bhatt takes a dig at ‘hyenas that come out to offer solace’, Twitter asks if she means Randeep Hooda

Ranveer Singh was also quick to comment, too. “Whats that soundtrack HRX hard vibes,” he wrote.

Screengrab from Hrithik’s post.

Hrithik’s upcoming film, Super 30, is based on Anand Kumar, the mathematician from Bihar who coaches children from backward communities to help them crack the elite IIT examination. He selects 30 students and pays for their expenses. The makers have already shared several posters and pictures from the sets, revealing Hrithik’s major physical transformation for the role.

Pictures from the Jaipur and Mumbai schedule found their way online and Hrithik can be seen as an everyman - wearing an ordinary pants and shirt combo, riding a cycle rickshaw in a busy area of small-town India.

Anand, who was happy to see Hrithik in the film based on his life, had earlier told PTI, “I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny.”

The film was mired in controversy when director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement that hit India in 2018. Vikas was removed and Anurag Kashyap was brought in to complete the film. However, since most of the work was already done, Anurag and the producers have announced that Super 30 will be released without a director’s credit.

After the accusations emerged, Hrithik had written on Twitter in October, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up.” Super 30 is slated for a July 26 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 09:55 IST