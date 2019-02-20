Hrithik’s shooting day and night to finish his next action film on time, says actors need to put in extra always

For those who know Hrithik Roshan, it is a known fact that the actor is a morning person. Hrithik prefers going to bed early and start his day with his gym session. However, the Bollywood star seems to have changed his routine in order to accommodate the night schedule for his next action film, the Siddharth Anand directorial, also starring actors Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

According to sources close to the film, Hrithik is also travelling a lot as the movie is being shot at multiple locations in Mumbai.

Excited about the project, Hrithik admits that he has no qualms about altering his daily routine as he does not want his work to get hampered. “I’ve always been a morning person. I like to start my day early but for the film that I am currently shooting, we are also doing a lot of night shoots. It is big shift in my daily routine, but as actors, over a period of time, we get immune to it,” says Hrithik.

Despite shooting at night, Hrithik’s energy doesn’t seem to be getting any less. The source shares that the moment the actor comes on set, he brings with him cool vibes. “Every day, whether it’s day or night, Hrithik brings in a super energetic aura on set. He never wastes time and completes his schedule before the day ends. Even when he has been up since morning doing daily chores, he doesn’t let anyone know that he is tired or has been travelling for hours. He brings in the same level of energy and positive attitude when he comes for the night schedule,” says the source.

