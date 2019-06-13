‘I’d be happy to have a conversation’: Vicky Kaushal’s humble message to a fan is winning the internet

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal again displayed his humility on Twitter when a fan wrote a message to him, on behalf of his wife. The fan said that while his wife spotted him and wanted to greet him, she did not want to invade his privacy. Responding to the fan, Vicky asked them to “feel free” next time as he would be “happy to have a conversation”.

The fan had tweeted, “@vickykaushal09 my wifey saw you today in the jam jam cafe, was sitting next to your table but too shy to come up and talk. And thought that privacy should be given to the stars. I am saying hi 👋 on her behalf and we really love your acting. Take care!!”

The Uri star quoted his tweet and wrote, “Pass my regards. I appreciate her for respecting my privacy. Next time, feel free, I’d be happy to have a conversation :)”

Pass my regards. I appreciate her for respecting my privacy. Next time, feel free, I'd be happy to have a conversation :) https://t.co/4Si2zSUpaV — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 12, 2019

Internet is loving the entire episode. “Good gesture by a fan and star as well,” wrote one user. Another one tweeted, “Such a beautiful person u r Adore u a lot #Vicky”. One user even sent a GIF where a minion is kissing.

Vicky has had a wonderful box office run with his solo release, Uri The Surgical Strike becoming one of the top grossers of the year. His second release of the year, Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi was also a box office charmer.

He is shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh where he plays the titular role. The first poster of the film is already out and Vicky has receive a lot of praise for completely getting into his character. In April this year, the makers shared first-look pictures from the film, showing a stern looking Vicky as Udham Singh.

Karan Johar’s next directorial, Takht will also feature Vicky alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar..

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 16:10 IST