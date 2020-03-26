e-paper
Ibrahim Ali Khan escapes quarantine in new Instagram pic, but fans are more concerned about Taimur

Ibrahim Ali Khan escapes quarantine in new Instagram pic, but fans are more concerned about Taimur

Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor Saif Ali Khan’s son, has posted a humorous new picture from life in quarantine.

bollywood Updated: Mar 26, 2020 07:45 IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan is often compared to his father Saif Ali Khan.
Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has shared an update of life in quarantine. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ibrahim shared a humorous post about getting bored during the coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed across the country for 21 days.

He wrote, “Quarantine was so boring had to escape,” against a picture that shows him posing in front of an image of the planet Earth. Ibrahim is wearing a blue ganji and grey pyjamas. The post has been ‘liked’ over 50000 times. “THAT A SNACK,” one person wrote in the comments. “Apne chote bhai Taimur ko b le jate. Uski badi chinta lagi rehti hai hum sabko (You should have brought your little brother Taimur along, we’re very worried about him),” wrote another.

 

Quarantine was so boring had to escape 🌎

Ibrahim recently made his ad debut for a clothing brand. Talking about Ibrahim and his career plans, Saif had earlier said, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Saif told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway.”

