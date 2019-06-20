In Inshallah, Salman Khan plays a ‘young at heart’ businessman from Orlando in Florida

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah was announced some time back, it created quite a stir. Much was said about casting Alia Bhatt opposite a much older Salman Khan. Now that the dust has settled, new details about their respective characters in the film have emerged.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman, who will play a 40-year old business will be presented as someone who is young at heart. Quoting a source, the report said: “It’s a character that’s young at heart and Salman will sport a stylish look, complete with designer jackets and sunglasses.” The report further says Salman’s character is based in the city of Orlando, situated in the state of Florida in USA.

Earlier reports suggest that Alia will essay the role of an aspiring actor in her mid-20s. The report says that the character hails from place situated at the banks of river Ganga and hence Bhansali and team had been visiting places like Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar. The source added: “Alia’s character (of an aspiring actress in her mid-20s) is from a place that is situated near the river Ganga, which is why Bhansali is contemplating on these locations.”

The report also said that Bhansali and his team will be in USA for near three weeks, looking for ideal shooting locations in Florida. “The prime spots on their wish-list are in the streets of Orlando and the beaches of Miami.”

Reacting to the controversy around the age gap between the characters they will play in Inshallah, Alia had earlier said: “I didn’t get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn’t there be speculation. There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don’t think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision.”

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 16:18 IST