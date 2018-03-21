Industry has started looking at me differently: Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha, who is basking in the success of her latest release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, says people in the film industry have started looking at her differently.

“Industry has already started looking at me differently. And that difference is of belief. I can feel a sense of belief in me,” Nushrat said in a statement.

On her success, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said: “When you have been persistent for as long as I have been, you have to exercise a certain amount of caution, but I want to do everything. I wish there were 48 hours in a day and 14 days in a week.”

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a new-age love triangle set with a ‘bromance’ twist, released on February 23, and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Film expert Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Truly unstoppable. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety marches into Rs. 100 crore club... Second film to cross Rs. 100 crore mark in 2018, after Padmaavat.”

