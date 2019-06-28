Ishaan Khatter walks out of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Netflix series Midnight Children due to creative differences: Reports

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has reportedly walked out of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Netflix adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children, due to creative differences. Ishaan, who made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, was last seen in Karan Johar’s 2018 production Dhadak, opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

While no official announcement was made, Ishaan was said to have bagged Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy and Bhardwaj’s Midnight Children. A Mumbai Mirror report now claims that Ishaan and Vishal have parted ways mutually.

Earlier this week, media reports suggested that Ishaan had been approached for a remake of 1994 hit Ishq Vishk - the film that marked the Bollywood debut of Ishaan’s half-brother Shahid Kapoor. A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “The makers are currently working on the script for the movie. Ishq Vishq was very young in nature, and hence, who better than Ishaan Khatter, who exhibits the required charm and innocence for the role. Apparently, the idea has been discussed with Ishaan but that’s it.”

Released in 2003, Ishq Vishq also featured Amrita Arora and Shenaz Treasurywala and was directed by Ken Ghosh. A major box office hit, Ishq Vishk told the story of college romance and the hero, Raj (Shahid) fell for a glamourous girl.

Meanwhile, Neerja director Ram Madhvani may have roped in both Shahid and Ishaan for his upcoming action-adventure. While Shahid is likely to play the lead, Ishaan has a supporting role in the film. Midnight’s Children was previously adapted by Deepa Mehta on screen.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 11:45 IST