Jaaved Jaaferi joins Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan for Coolie No 1

Jaaved Jaaferi will join Coolie No 1 cast, including Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

bollywood Updated: Dec 01, 2019 16:52 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Known for his comic roles, actor Jaaved Jaaferi is all set to tickle the funny bone of the audience once again as he joined the ensemble cast of the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1.

The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek is missing sister Arti Singh, says ‘Happy u gave it back to Sidharth, don’t listen to his bull***’

The upcoming film, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Announcing Jaaved’s addition to the cast, a tweet on the official Twitter page of the production company read: “He has always tickled our funny bones with his perfect comic timing! It’s time to welcome a new member, jaavedjaaferi to the #CoolieNo1 family.”

 

Actors Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania too play pivotal roles in the movie, which will hit the big screen on May 1,2020.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

