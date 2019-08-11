e-paper
Jabariya Jodi box office collection day two: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra film falls flat, earns Rs 6.5cr

Jabariya Jodi saw a slight rise in its earnings on Saturday, collecting Rs 3.75 crore, making a total of Rs 6.5 crore.

bollywood Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra play lead roles in Jabariya Jodi.
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra play lead roles in Jabariya Jodi.
         

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi has had a disappointing beginning at the box office as the film has reportedly earned Rs 6.5 crore in two days of the release. A Boxofficeindia report claimed the film saw a 35-40% rise on Saturday, collecting Rs 3.75 crore.

The film opened at Rs 3.15 crore on Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz.” The film is made on an estimated budget of Rs 29 crore.

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abducting grooms, in a bid to avoid dowry, and forcing them into marriage — a practice that was rampant in Bihar. It is Sidharth and Parineeti’s second film together after Hasee Toh Phasee.

 

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi was widely panned by critics for a confused narrative and over-the-top drama. Jyoti Sharma Bawa wrote in her review for Hindustan Times, “Jabariya Jodi regurgitates the boy-meets-girl, boy is not sure that he should marry girl, boy realises at the absolute last moment that he needs to say ‘I do’ trope, which is all set in a kind of antiseptic Bihar that could only exist in Film City, Mumbai.”

Jabariya Jodi received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after it suggested a few changes in the original version. A few abusive words have been replaced with milder words while a few references were completely removed.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 15:18 IST

