Jabariya Jodi box office collection day two: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra film falls flat, earns Rs 6.5cr

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:19 IST

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi has had a disappointing beginning at the box office as the film has reportedly earned Rs 6.5 crore in two days of the release. A Boxofficeindia report claimed the film saw a 35-40% rise on Saturday, collecting Rs 3.75 crore.

The film opened at Rs 3.15 crore on Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz.” The film is made on an estimated budget of Rs 29 crore.

#JabariyaJodi is dull on Day 1... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 10, 2019

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abducting grooms, in a bid to avoid dowry, and forcing them into marriage — a practice that was rampant in Bihar. It is Sidharth and Parineeti’s second film together after Hasee Toh Phasee.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi was widely panned by critics for a confused narrative and over-the-top drama. Jyoti Sharma Bawa wrote in her review for Hindustan Times, “Jabariya Jodi regurgitates the boy-meets-girl, boy is not sure that he should marry girl, boy realises at the absolute last moment that he needs to say ‘I do’ trope, which is all set in a kind of antiseptic Bihar that could only exist in Film City, Mumbai.”

Jabariya Jodi received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after it suggested a few changes in the original version. A few abusive words have been replaced with milder words while a few references were completely removed.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 15:18 IST