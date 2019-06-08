Jacqueline Fernandez approached for a remake of Arth, Revathy to direct: report

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached to essay the role played by late Smita Patil in the remake of 1982 hit film, Arth. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film will be directed by South Indian actor Revathy.

According to a source close to the development of the film, Revathy had been working on the script for a while before beginning the casting process. “Now with that in place, the makers reached out to Jacqueline recently and she really liked both, the concept and her role. She is really excited to be part of the remake of an iconic film like Arth and had given her verbal consent to the part but is yet to sign on the dotted line,” said the report quoting the source.

Mahesh Bhatt directed Arth, starring Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, told the story of an estranged wife, who ends up living an independent life. Smita plays the other woman, who breaks up the marriage of characters of Shabana and Kulbhushan but ridden with guilt, she eventually breaks up with the man. It is interesting to note that Revathy was part of 1983 Tamil remake of the film called Marupadiyum, where she essayed the role played by Shabana in the original.

In an older interview to Mumbai Mirror, Jacqueline had admitted to taking acting lessons in Ivana Chubbuck Studio in Los Angeles and was keen on experimenting with roles. The actor, who was last seen in Salman Khan’s Race 3, will be seen in Drive. Her co-star in the film is Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was seen on Friday’s Eid party, hosted by Salman.

