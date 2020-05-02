e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Jacqueline Fernandez shares pic of Salman Khan in gym, asks ‘gifted or just very hard working?’

Jacqueline Fernandez shares pic of Salman Khan in gym, asks ‘gifted or just very hard working?’

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of Salman Khan working out. See it here.

bollywood Updated: May 02, 2020 10:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan’s picture was shared by Jacqueline Fernandez.
Salman Khan’s picture was shared by Jacqueline Fernandez.
         

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of actor Salman Khan in his gym. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor looks all bulked up in it.

Sharing it, Jacqueline wrote: “Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe!”

 

Salman has been in self-isolation at his Panvel farmhouse with other family members including mother Salma, sister Arpita Khan and her family including husband Aayush Sharma, kids Ayat and Ahil, and nephew Nirvaan, son of actor Sohail Khan.

Salman, who had been shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai before the lockdown, had gone to his farmhouse for a brief interlude, when the national lockdown was announced in mid-March as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In the period that he has been in Panvel, Salman lost his nephew Abdullah, who died in a Mumbai hospital, later that month. Salman’s family is divided, with his father, veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan in Mumbai, while many members of his family are with him in Panvel.

Jacqueline, meanwhile, saw the release of her Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer, on Friday. Writing about it, a Hindustan Times review said, “Not only does it disrespect your intelligence, it pretends --for a brief time towards the end -- that it has been in on the joke all along. It has none of the tongue-in-cheek chuckles that producer Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na did, but is, instead, a strong contender for one of the worst films of 2020.”

Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed ‘most precious gift’ dad Rishi Kapoor gave him in emotional note

Jacqueline, like many in Bollywood, had mourned the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. She had told IANS about Irrfan: “We all were very aware of his suffering. It has been about two years since we got the news (about his illness). And we were aware of it but you know it is never easy for us to accept when someone we love so much and respect so much goes. It is so difficult to digest. I know for a fact that the whole country today was really morbid on hearing of his passing.”

About Rishi, she had written on Instagram: “I will never forget our shoot days from Housefull 2.. It was an honour to work with you, sir.. Rest in peace, Rishi Ji.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
Was comparing him to McGrath, Akram: Razzaq on calling Bumrah ‘baby bowler’
Was comparing him to McGrath, Akram: Razzaq on calling Bumrah ‘baby bowler’
Google Meet, Teams and more collect more user data than expected
Google Meet, Teams and more collect more user data than expected
In photos: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears after 3 weeks
In photos: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un appears after 3 weeks
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Expect three days of heavy rain, hailstorms from tomorrow: IMD
Expect three days of heavy rain, hailstorms from tomorrow: IMD
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news