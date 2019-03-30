Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter recreate the Zingaat magic in Oman. Watch it here

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter danced to the beats of their hit song Zingaat from their film, Dhadak at the first anniversary celebrations of Filmfare’s Middle East edition in Oman on Friday. Videos of the two dancing are online and show them having fun as they dance to the peppy number.

While Janhvi wore a dull brown gown, Ishaan was seen in a dark blue traditional Indian jacket and a pair of white trousers. The chemistry between the two was obvious as they recreated the famous song. The function also saw a number of other Bollywood celebrities attend the function. Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi, Jim Sarbh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bollywood veterans Jackie Shroff and Shatrughan Sinha attended the event.

Apart from Janhvi and Ishaan, Rajkummar and Nora also performed to their hit song, Kamariya from Stree, for their many fans. Nora also danced to her hit number from Satyamev Jayate, Dilbar.

In March last year, Filmfare Middle East had been relaunched and featured Deepika Padukone on the cover of its first issue.The re-launch saw many prominent Bollywood stars like filmmaker Karan Johar attend the do. Also seen was Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Karan and Fawad worked together in his film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016.

Janhvi is busy shooting for the biopic on Gunjan Saxena, Indian Air Force’s first female combat pilot who actively took part in the Kargil War in 1999. In February this year, Janhvi was in Lucknow for the shoot of the film. Later in the year, she will also begin shooting for Takht, in which she will feature along with many other stars including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

