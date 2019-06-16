Janhvi Kapoor belly dancing to Dance Deewane challenge will distract you from the India-Pakistan match. Watch

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took a ‘Dance Deewane’ challenge, thrown at her by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, and can be seen belly dancing in a video that she shared on Instagram Sunday evening.

Dressed in a gym outfit, Janhvi tied her hair in a ponytail and was barefoot. She completed the look with chunky bracelets. She thanked Shashank for giving her the challenge. She wrote, “Belly dance warm up to #DanceDeewane. Thank you Shashank Khaitan for this challenge!!”

Shashank is a judge on dance reality show Dance Deewane, which premiered on Saturday, June 15th, and also has Madhuri Dixit on the judges’ panel. He also directed Janhvi’s debut film, Dhadak.

After making her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, Janhvi is currently working on the Gunjan Saxena biopic, in which she will play the role of a pilot. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period epic, Takht, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier, Madhuri was also spotted doing a belly dance on the sets of the reality show. A source from the set told Hindustan Times, “While a second generation contestant called Shaina did belly dancing on the song ‘O Womaniya’, Madhuri Dixit was in awe of her and praised her graceful moves. An excited Madhuri couldn’t hold herself back and went on stage to learn this dance form from Shaina. Known for being a born dancer, Madhuri Dixit hardly took few minutes to learn the dance and performed with utmost grace and confidence. Everyone was left in awe of her ability to grasp the dance moves so quick.”

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 19:11 IST