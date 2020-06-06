Janhvi Kapoor jokes about wanting to have a kid in latest post, see it here

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday posted a picture of herself and needless to say looked in the best of health and happiness. Janhvi has been staying at home with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi through the lockdown period. She also joked about wanting to have a kid.

Sharing the picture, she also wrote: “Here’s looking at you, kid.” The picture received a lot of love from her fans. One user wrote: “11/10” while another said: “Wohhhhhhhh.” Many others dropped red heart emojis. Designer and family friend Manish Malhotra also dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

One of the comments drew her attention; a user commented: “Who’s kid???? You wanna have a kid?????” Replying to this user, Janhvi said in humour, “yes.”

See her interaction with a user.

In mid May this year, came the news that a house help who worked at filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai had tested positive for Covid-19. Boney had issued a detailed statement which read: “I would like to inform you that our house staff, Charan Sahu, aged 23 years, has tested positive for Covid-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation. After receiving the test report, our Housing Society authorities were informed and then accordingly the BMC, who immediately started the process of getting him into a quarantine centre.”

He had added that his children are doing fine and taking all the necessary precautions. “My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response,” he added.

A few days later, a media portal Spoyboye reported that two more members of their staff had tested positive. In early June, Boney had taken to Twitter to inform how three members of his house staff, who had all tested positive last month, had now tested negative. He also informed that their 14-day quarantine period had also ended.

He wrote: “Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh.”

