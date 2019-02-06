January box office report: Uri is 2019’s first blockbuster, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika puts up a brave front

The year 2019 began on a patriotic note at the domestic box office with Vicky Kaushal’s Uri becoming the first Rs 100 crore film of the year. The film continues to ride high on josh and is likely to enter the Rs 200 crore club soon. The film was later joined by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika at the box office during the Republic Day weekend.

Uri is successfully running in its fourth week and has already broken a few box office records set by the biggest Indian grosser Baahubali 2. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures of the film on Twitter, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its glorious journey... Biz on [fourth] Mon is next to #Baahubali2 [₹ 2.90 cr]... ₹ 225 cr+ *lifetime biz* is not ruled out... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.86 cr, Mon 2.84 cr. Total: ₹ 192.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.” Uri holds the record of highest Day 23 and Day 24 in India with collections of Rs 6.53 crore and Rs 8.71, respectively.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its glorious journey... Biz on [fourth] Mon is next to #Baahubali2 [₹ 2.90 cr]... ₹ 225 cr+ *lifetime biz* is not ruled out... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.86 cr, Mon 2.84 cr. Total: ₹ 192.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2019

He also updated the box office figures of Kangana’s Manikarnika and tweeted, ““#Manikarnika is maintaining at lower levels... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.75 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr. Total: 80.95 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.” Manikarnika had clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, which made enough noise but slowed down after an impressive first week. As per the last update, the Bal Thackeray biopic had collected Rs 31 crore in its first week. “#Thackeray Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr, Mon 2.90 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 1.70 cr, Thu 1.60 cr. Total: 31.60 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi,” Taran shared on Twitter.

Amid the two patriotic films, Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India released but fizzled out soon after.

#WhyCheatIndia cuts a sorry picture... Witnessed [minimal] growth after a lacklustre start, but not enough to salvage the situation... Fri 1.71 cr, Sat 2.45 cr, Sun 2.64 cr. Total: ₹ 6.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

The month of January was also dominated by Ranveer Singh’s Simmba that ended the year 2018 on a high note and went on to become the highest grosser of the actor’ career. Calling it a blockbuster, Taran shared the weekly domestic box office collections of the film in his tweet, “#Simmba crosses 240 cr... Biz at a glance... Week 1: 150.81 cr Week 2: 61.62 cr Week 3: 20.06 cr Week 4: 6.19 cr Week 5: 1.20 cr Weekend 6: 22 lakhs Total: 240.10 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 14:35 IST