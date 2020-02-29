e-paper
Javed Akhtar calls Thappad ‘mile stone of Indian cinema’, Anubhav Sinha reacts ‘I am retiring’

Javed Akhtar praised Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad for being “one of the most sensitive, sensible and socially relevant film of recent times.”

bollywood Updated: Feb 29, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tanvi Azmi and Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad.
Tanvi Azmi and Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad.
         

Thappad director Anubhav Sinha and lead actor Taapsee Pannu couldn’t hold their excitement when lyricist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter late Friday night to praise the film. The latter called it a “mile stone of Indian cinema”.

“Today I saw one of the most sensitive , sensible and socially relevant film of recent times Thappad is an extremely well told and well performed movie . My congratulations to the writers, director, performers and the whole crew for this milestone of Indian cinema.”

Reacting to his tweet, Taapsee wrote on Twitter, “Ok this is a mic drop moment for us! Calling it a day on this note coz it just doesn’t get better !!!! #Thappad.”

 

Anubhav Sinha was also elated by Javed Akhtar’s note of appreciation. He tweeted, “Javed Akhtar called. Complimented about writing. I am retiring!!! #THAPPAD.” Acknowledging the lyricist’s tweet, the Thappad director replied, “Zindabad Sir. Thank you. Thank you. Thank You.”

 

Thappad also stars Dia Mirza in a small but pivotal role. She shared her glimpse from the movie on the day of the film’s release and wrote, “Dearest Tapsee and Team Thappad, As this story makes its way into people’s hearts from today, just wanted to say, YOU ARE AMAZING. For thinking, feeling, responding to and sharing something so basic. So necessary. So needed: Love, respect and honesty for one and all For being fearless and convinced by the honesty of the truth’s that have compelled this narrative. Keep telling stories. Keep being you. All my love and gratitude, Dia.”

After several Bollywood celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Hansal Mehta praised the film, Taapsee took to Twitter on Saturday to thank all those who loved the film. She wrote, “Thank you everyone for embracing this so called ‘niche’ film which in real is a film about almost every household in India. We have been under estimating our audience for a very long time. #Thappad.”

