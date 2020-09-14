e-paper
Home / Bollywood / John Abraham whistles at Dino Morea’s face-off scene in Hostages 2, Dino invites him to collaborate on action film

John Abraham whistles at Dino Morea’s face-off scene in Hostages 2, Dino invites him to collaborate on action film

After John Abraham praised Dino Morea’s bad boy act in Hostages 2 and whistled at his confrontation scene with Ronit Roy, Dino invited John to do an action film with him.

bollywood Updated: Sep 14, 2020 15:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dino Morea thinks he and John Abraham should do an action film together.
Dino Morea thinks he and John Abraham should do an action film together.
         

John Abraham showered praises on Dino Morea’s performance in the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series, Hostages. In a video shared on his Instagram account, John reviews the show and whistles at Dino’s face-off with Ronit Roy’s cop character.

Dino thanked John for the praise and expressed his interest in doing an action film together. “Thanks @thejohnabraham for the seeeetisss. Appreciate it. Now let’s do an action film together,” he commented on the post. Fans, too, were excited at the prospect of the two teaming up.

Hindustantimes

In a statement, John said that Dino’s performance was outstanding. “My friend Dino Morea has outdone himself as a cold-blood assassin! It’s taken me back to my days when I played similar ‘bad-boy’ roles, which is tougher than it looks because you have to make people like you and hate you at the same time! If there is a season 3, I wouldn’t mind trying a complex role like this!,” he said.

 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut leaves Maharashtra, says she escaped Mumbai with her life

Dino plays a remorseless assassin named Ranbir in Hostages season 2. John has played a number of negative roles in the past, including Aetbaar, Dhoom and Shootout At Wadala.

John has a number of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty, among others. He also has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack and Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2.

Apart from this, he will be seen in a special appearance alongside Aditi Rao Hydari in Kaashvie Nair’s cross-border love story, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was set to resume shooting at a studio in Mumbai last week, but has been pushed after Arjun tested positive for Covid-19.

