John Abraham whistles at Dino Morea’s face-off scene in Hostages 2, Dino invites him to collaborate on action film

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 15:00 IST

John Abraham showered praises on Dino Morea’s performance in the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series, Hostages. In a video shared on his Instagram account, John reviews the show and whistles at Dino’s face-off with Ronit Roy’s cop character.

Dino thanked John for the praise and expressed his interest in doing an action film together. “Thanks @thejohnabraham for the seeeetisss. Appreciate it. Now let’s do an action film together,” he commented on the post. Fans, too, were excited at the prospect of the two teaming up.

In a statement, John said that Dino’s performance was outstanding. “My friend Dino Morea has outdone himself as a cold-blood assassin! It’s taken me back to my days when I played similar ‘bad-boy’ roles, which is tougher than it looks because you have to make people like you and hate you at the same time! If there is a season 3, I wouldn’t mind trying a complex role like this!,” he said.

Dino plays a remorseless assassin named Ranbir in Hostages season 2. John has played a number of negative roles in the past, including Aetbaar, Dhoom and Shootout At Wadala.

John has a number of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty, among others. He also has Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack and Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2.

Apart from this, he will be seen in a special appearance alongside Aditi Rao Hydari in Kaashvie Nair’s cross-border love story, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was set to resume shooting at a studio in Mumbai last week, but has been pushed after Arjun tested positive for Covid-19.

