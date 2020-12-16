Jug Jugg Jeeyo team to resume shoot from December 19 after Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan test negative: report

bollywood

The team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, will return to Chandigarh to resume the shoot of their film. The date set for resumption of shoot is reportedly December 19.

The cast and crew had been shooting for the film in the city since early November. However, the shoot came to a grinding halt on December 4 after Neetu, Varun and director Raj Mehta tested positive for the coronavirus. Now that they have all tested negative, the shoot is all set to resume.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source was quoted as saying: “All the places where the trio had filmed were sanitised following the protocols laid down by the state government. The crew stayed in isolation and now that the trio has been cleared, the team is set to resume shooting from December 19 in Chandigarh.” As per the report, the four actors - Varun, Kiara, Neetu and Anil - will leave for Chandigarh on December 18.

Last Friday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had given a health update on her mother Neetu. Sharing a mother and daughter selfie, Riddhima had written: “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54.”

Just a day before that, ending all speculation, Neetu had confirmed that she had contracted the disease. She had written on Instagram: “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care.”

Varun, too, had confirmed on social media about being diagnosed with the coronavirus and how he could have been more careful. He had said: “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u.”

It may be recalled that Anil and Kiara, while shooting with the rest of the team, had tested negative for the virus. The film is a Karan Johar production.

