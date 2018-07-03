Newly-wed Shweta Tripathi: I want to work with those who don’t care about my marital status

Ever since Shweta Tripathi tied the knot with rapper Chaitnya Sharma in a fairytale monsoon wedding in Goa on June 29, the age-old question of whether she will continue to get the same quality of roles in films or work with the same frequency, has cropped up again.

The actor contends that profession is independent of one’s marital status. “A lot of people haven’t offered projects to actresses after they get married. So, we can’t blame people for thinking like that. I am not a heroine, I am an actor, and that’s why I don’t think there is any expiry to me,” says Shweta.

And acting, indeed, is all that matters to the actor, who gained accolades for playing a college student in Masaan (2015) and a schoolgirl in Haraamkhor (2016). “When people see Masaan or Haraamkhor, they don’t care how old I am. They just appreciate my acting. These are the people I want to work with [and for], who don’t care about my marital status,” who has also received positive response for her stint on TV and her recent short film, Zoo (2017).

Referring to her The Trip co-star Lisa Haydon, who is now a mother, Shweta says, “What I really appreciate about her is that she is still the same and awesome, and is growing as an artist after marriage and a baby, too. That’s how it should be. Everyone has different priorities, and for me, my work is very important.”

Shweta is glad that her husband and in-laws also believe in what her parents have believed in vis-à-vis work after marriage. “Neither of our parents think that marriage is a comma or a full stop. And I think it’s great because more the encouragement, more the success,” concludes the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more