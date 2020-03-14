Kajol, Devi producer brush away plagiarism charges, leave fans disappointed: ‘I just saw ethics being butchered’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 14:50 IST

Kajol’s short film Devi earned praise by audience upon its release. However, soon after it was launched, the film was hit by allegations of plagiarism. Addressing the same, producer Niranjan Iyengar told Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra that it’s for the audience to decide what they feel about the two films.

Devi is about a group of women sitting in an overcrowded room, a metaphor for purgatory or afterlife after they were raped and killed on Earth. However, in a Facebook post, Abhishek Rai alleged the movie has “heavy resemblance” with his own short film, Four, which he wrote and directed in 2018.

When asked about the same, producer Niranjan Iyengar said director Priyanka Banerjee brought the story to them. “Both the films are on public domain. People should watch and decide for themselves. It’s not for me to comment on the similarities of the dissimilarities. It’s a film that came to us. It’s an issue we feel strongly about. We saw merit in the script and we have made it. The rest is for people to decide.

“Priyanka got us the script and my business partner Ryan was basically the one who got us the script. Everything is in place. It’s a registered script. It came to us in 2018 November. We made the film, it’s come out,” he said. Kajol chimed in saying “Please watch it. We really want you to watch the film. Please go ahead and watch it.” When Anupama pressed further, Niranjan declined to talk about it anymore.

Fans were left disappointed by Niranjan and Kajol’s response to the controversy. “You people have copied the entire concept. Better accept it. Rather than trying to escape the allegations. You should learn to acknowledge the original thought and creativity then only people will respect your work,” read a comment on Film Companion’s video. “I just saw ethics being butchered. What a shameless man.” ‘He would not like to comment anymore’ read another comment.

Also read: On Aamir Khan’s birthday, here’s proof that he has always bounced back after disasters like Thugs of Hindostan

Rai’s film was also about three rape victims talking in a room after their death. “Here’s something I’d like to bring to everybody’s notice. We at AndaKurry Productions, made a short film when we were in film school, two years back called ‘FOUR’ that dealt with a premise of rape victims sitting together in a room when a new victim arrives,” he had written in his post. “And yesterday, a film named ‘Devi’ was uploaded to LargeShortFilms’s YouTube channel that has heavy resemblance and the premise is also of the film we made,” Rai said in a Facebook post.He said it is “ruthless” on the part of Devi makers to claim his work as theirs.

Follow @htshowbiz for more