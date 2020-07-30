Kajol jokes about how she’d react if anyone proposed a handshake amid Covid-19 crisis. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 15:08 IST

Actor Kajol has been maintaining a low profile but routinely shares interesting bits from her life to stay engaged with her fans. Her latest post gave a funny twist to maintaining social distance during Covid-19.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Safe distance #NoHandShakes #MeWhenI”. The picture is a still from her hit song Jaati Hoon Main from 1995 film Karan Arjun. She has one of her hands raised as if to gesture her refusal on some subject. On the picture is written: “Me when someone proposes a handshake...”

Kajol is quite a pro at sharing such old pictures of herself with witty one-liners. Sometime back she had shared a picture from early 90s, perhaps from the beginning of her career, with her hair in huge bouncy waves. Cracking a joke on herself and the trend then, her picture read: “What? I swear this hairstyle was a trend... once upon a time.”

Yet another time, sharing yet another throwback, she had said: “When I thought I was being diplomatic but my face said it all.” She had used a candid shot to go with it.

On work front, she was seen in two films this year. In Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior she had a small but significant role as Savitribai, wife of Maratha leader Tanaji Malusare, the hero of the Battle of Sinhagarh and an able deputy of Chatrapati Chivaji.

She also appeared in an all-female cast led Devi. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “For a film the length of which is 13 minutes, Devi is surprisingly effective and impactful.”

“Director Priyanka Banerjee’s nuanced portrayal of sisterhood and resilience works on so many levels, beginning with the ironical title. Perhaps saying more would be giving away spoilers but this is a film which puts a lot of weight on subtext. The actors match her step for step, bringing a lived-in feel to their characters. Their vulnerability is tinged with strength, the world has failed them but they are damned if they will let it take that last shred of self they are left with,” it added.

