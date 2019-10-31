Kajol’s Diwali blessings are laugh out loud funny and exactly what 2020 needed. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:01 IST

India is in the middle of its festive season and perhaps the biggest of them all, Diwali, just went by. The festival of lights is all about spending time with loved ones, blessing the younger ones and getting the blessings of the elderly. No one knows it better than Kajol. Over time, the definition of festivities has undergone change and giving an example is the actor’s latest Instagram post.

The actor posted a funny Boomerang video and wrote in Hindi, “1920’s aashirwaad - tumhare mooh me ghee shakkar 2020’s aashirwaad - Teri Diwali mithai tere dushmanon ko lagey #PhooloPhalo #KhairChodo (In 1920, a blessing would say ‘may there always be sweetness {ghee shakkar} in your life’. In 2020, it would be ‘your enemies should get fat due to the Diwali sweets you consume’).”

In the clip, the actor is seemingly blessing one of her staff and another girl does her hair. Her post is a comment on how a century back, sweets formed an integral part of Diwali gifting and greeting. Today, in a fitness-conscious world, people run away at the mention of sweets.

Kajol made a starry appearance at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party, accompanied by her teenaged daughter Nysa and young son, Yug. Kajol is quite active on Instagram and routinely posts pictures and videos from her personal life. Earlier this month, on October 19, as her iconic film Dilwale Dil Le Jayenge completed 24 years, she posted a picture of herself recreating one of the most iconic scenes from the film. Sharing the post, she wrote: “Still got the specs & still reading in weird places even after 24 years. #24YearsOfDDLJ.”

In a video, she can be seen sitting beside a flower vase in a corner of a room wearing spectacles and reading a book with her hair let loose. It is sure to remind fans of Simran’s iconic train journey scene with Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) in the film.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 14:00 IST