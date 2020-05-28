Kajol takes an upside down selfie which is just right for an upside down world, see it here

e-paper
bollywood Updated: May 28, 2020 18:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Actor Kajol is using her lockdown hours to decode the art of taking a selfie. Amid the ongoing lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, Kajol took to Instagram to treat her fans with an upside-down selfie while flaunting her trademark infectious smile.

“Upside down selfie in an upside down world! Is there a right way to selfie? Or is it each to his own .... hmmmm . That’s a thought! #selfcare #selflove #allpaths #nojudgement,” she posted with the picture. In the picture, Kajol looks happy as she poses for a selfie in a black dress with her hair left open.

 

Earlier this week, Kajol took her fans down memory lane as she shared a “behind the scene” picture with her co-star Aamir Khan in Fanaa, as the film completed 14 years. Recalling the shooting memories, Kajol’s throwback picture shows the actress in a script-reading session along with Aamir.

“Bts this was preshoot. And as usual the film was quite different from what we read on paper. Still remember Poland and how much fun we had there,” she captioned.

Directed by Kunal Kohli, the 2006 romantic drama is about the romance between a blind girl (played by Kajol) and a terrorist (essayed by Aamir). The film marked Kajol’s comeback after a five-year maternity leave from Bollywood. The film also features the late actor Rishi Kapoor besides Tabu in an important cameo and Kirron Kher.

Fanaa had superhit music. Incidentally, this was the last major release together of the sibling composer-duo of Jatin-Lalit, who parted ways soon afterwards.

