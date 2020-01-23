Kangana Ranaut on comments on Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone: ‘Haven’t picked any fights here’

bollywood

Even as Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Panga’ with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone makes headlines, she has clarified that her recent remarks out of them were not “out of line”. On the sidelines of the Panga screening in Mumbai on Wednesday, she said that she was only putting forth her perception and there was nothing “outrageous” about it.

“Mujhe toh nahi lagta maine isme koi panga liya hai. (I don’t think I have picked any fights here.) To say things as you see them, usme koi panga nahi hai (that is not picking a fight). I think it’s high time we stop calling people and their expressions outrageous or stop seeing it that way. I have not said anything which is out of line. That’s my own perception of the situation and there is nothing outrageous about it. Every time a girl expresses herself, there are a lot of reactions from the surroundings. I think we have just got to take it easy,” she said.

Recently, Kangana had a contrary view about Saif’s comments on India’s history and identity. He claimed that there was no concept of India, until the British came along, but she begged to differ.

“This is not true. If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it? What did Ved Vyas write? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them,” she said.

Kangana also did not agree with Deepika showing solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University but emphasised that it was her “democratic right” to support whoever she wanted.

“I think she’s exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she’s doing. I shouldn’t have an opinion about what she’s doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do,” Kangana said.

She added, “I definitely won’t go and stand behind Tukde Gang (laughing) for whatever happens. I don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don’t want to give power or empower people in the Nation who celebrate when a jawan dies. I don’t want to be with them. So, I can tell what I want but I don’t want to comment on what she should’ve done.”

