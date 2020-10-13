Kangana Ranaut shares idols of deities sent by fans for her ‘temple which was brutally broken’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of mails and temple idols sent by her fans. She mentioned how her fans and friends were hurt at the illegal demolition of her Mumbai home.

Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote: “My fans/friends were pained to see the illegal demolition of my house, this collective gesture of theirs has moved me,these idols will enhance the beauty and divinity of my temple which was brutally broken will always remind me there is more kindness in the world than cruelty.” The pictures show postcards written in Hindi. They had also sent her idols of deities.

Words of appreciation poured in from her fans. One said: “It was an amazing gesture by the best of Kangana Fandom. I didnt write a note. Even now weeks after the demolition I dont have anything to say. I hope HC makes the correct decision & never let this happen again to anyone else.”

Another fan wrote: “I am so glad you liked our gifts/ messages. A big thank you to @Arzitasingh07, @basicallynaki6, @CuriousReet & @vijeyata292 for making it possible for us Kangana fans from across the globe to show our love and support in these difficult times.”

Kangana and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut were in a bitter war of words after Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Sanjay hit back at her, asking her not to come to Mumbai and also using a derogatory word for her. Kangana took it as an affront and decided to make a quick visit to Mumbai from her hometown Manali, Himachal Pradesh, but not before she was provided Y plus security from central government. Even as she made her way, BMC bulldozers broke sections of her office premises in what they called ‘illegal construction’. The matter is now in court.

