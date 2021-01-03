Karan Johar’s pic with kids Yash, Roohi will light up your Sunday: ‘It wasn’t an easy year but there were many lessons learnt’

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 17:38 IST

Karan Johar has shared a touching note on Instagram in order to wish his friends and colleagues a happy new year. He shared it with a lovely black and white picture with his two kids: Roohi and Yash. The picture has Karan huddled with his three-year-olds who are seen twinning in identical ethnic wear.

Sharing the picture, Karan wrote, “I am grateful for my family and friends for always having my back...to everyone in my company who are my extended family and am eternally grateful for their love and loyalty....yes it wasn’t an easy year but there were many lessons learnt and many steps taken...some ahead and some intentionally behind....I believe we all have the resilience to combat every obstacle and always emerge victorious ....love you all from me and mine #happynewyear.”

The post has received more than 174000 likes. All from Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez to Sonali Bendre had showered the post with heart emojis. Riteish Deshmukh had called it, “absolutely adorable” while Ekta Kapoor commented, “Wat a pic.”

2020 was rather rough for the filmmaker who couldn’t start work on his multiple projects including the much-anticipated Takht. He was also heavily criticised for allegedly promoting nepotism in the film industry. Later, he found himself in the middle of a controversy when his former colleagues were named in a drug case. However, he safely distanced himself from them.

Karan recently announced an “epic series” as part of the “Change Within” initiative to celebrate 75 years of the country’s independence. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Karan, along with filmmakers including Ekta Kapoor and Aanand L Rai, launched the initiative aimed towards creating inspiring content about the “valour, values and culture” of India. Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Dinesh Vijan are also part of the initiative.

Happy to announce our first Epic series of #ChangeWithin initiatives to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Friends from the creative fraternity Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan & Mahaveer Jain come together to tell incredible stories of our FREEDOM @narendramodi ji 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TYK5Hd8BoQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 22, 2020

Johar took to Twitter and shared the announcement, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Happy to announce our first Epic series of #ChangeWithin initiatives to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Friends from the creative fraternity Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan and Mahaveer Jain come together to tell incredible stories of our freedom @narendramodi ji,” Karan tweeted.

