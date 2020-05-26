Karan Johar says his best birthday present came from Manish Malhotra: ‘Made my day, year and many years ahead’

Updated: May 26, 2020 15:06 IST

That filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is a social butterfly and loves a good party is common knowledge. He could not celebrate his birthday with his closest friends due to the lockdown, so fashion designer Manish Malhotra brought them to him. Well, virtually.

In a new Instagram post, Karan revealed that Manish put together a special video, with messages from all his closest friends and family. Calling it the ‘best present’ ever, he wrote, “I turned 48 yesterday and was overwhelmed with all the love and wishes that were showered on me..I feel so blessed to have such wonderful friendships around me that are beyond family to me and mine today ....yesterday my dearest and closest friend @manishmalhotra05 made a video for me with messages from my close friends and family...it was the best present I could have ever received.”

Karan added, “He has been relentlessly following up with everyone for the past week and i was overwhelmed with emotion watching it....it made my day and my year and many years ahead as well....thank you Manish for this will cherish it all my life....I love you so much!!! Have known and been close to you for 28 years now!!!!”

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra also got a shout-out from Karan, for editing the hour-long video: “Big thank you to my bacha @punitdmalhotra who helped execute and edit this video ( that was 1 hour 5 minutes long) i love you Punit and I can totally believe how Manish must have sat on your head! Both of you are in my heart forever!”

Karan rang in his birthday with his mother Hiroo Johar, and children Yash and Roohi. He shared a video of the low-key celebration, in which he was seen cutting a cake in the shape of the letter K, as his family sang for him.

Meanwhile, two members of Karan’s household staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. Sharing the news on social media, he reassured everyone that his family and the rest of the staff are ‘all safe and display no symptoms’.

