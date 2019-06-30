Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan praise Ananya Panday as she launches initiative against social media bullying

Filmmaker Karan Johar, along with actor Varun Dhawan, director Punit Malhotra and several other Bollywood celebs praised actor Ananya Panday who announced her new initiative, ‘So Positive’ to tackle bullying on social media. Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Karan’s production, Student of the Year 2, earlier this year.

Karan said, “Say no to cyber bullying! Say yes to positivity.”, Varun Dhawan added, “Spread the positivity”. Punit Malhotra also took to his handle and shared, “Go @ananyapanday”.

The initiative aims at spreading awareness about social media bullying and introduce measures that can be taken by victims in order to deal with it. The 20-year-old actor announced her new initiative as a Digital Social Responsibility (DSR) on her social media accounts. “A part of growing up is taking responsibility & as a woke Millennial I, Ananya Panday introduce y’all to my Digital Social Responsibility initiative ‘So+’ (So Positive)” the actor wrote on Instagram. She also launched the logo of the initiative on the photo-video sharing platform.

A part of growing up is taking responsibility & as a woke Millennial I, Ananya Panday introduce you'll to my Digital Social Responsibility initiative 'So+' ❤️ @SoPositiveDSR

.#SoPositive pic.twitter.com/fPWu5Hk4Si — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) June 30, 2019

Mallika Dua posted, “a digital social responsibility initiative to combat social media bullying. Much Bloody. Needed. Good on you @ananyapanday” Athiya Shetty shared, “Say no to cyberbullying! congratulations Ananya Panday such a powerful initiative” Dia Mirza also hailed Ananya and wrote, “ So positive and important effort by Ananya Panday to comfort cyberbullying”

Congratulations @ananyapandayy for launching @SoPositiveDSR to create awareness against cyber bullying . pic.twitter.com/da8NFaDpwW — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 30, 2019

Aparshakti Khurana shared,” Kudos to Ananya Panday for taking this initiative. someone had to take this up against cyberbullying and make life positive “ Ishan Khatter tweeted, “Ananya Panday coming for cyber bullies with artillery of positivity” Farah Khan Kunder expressed, “Proud of u” and we certainly all are! Shweta Bachchan shared, “37% of Indian parents say their child has been cyber bullied.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi also posted, “ Can’t mess with one or anyone. Yo cyber bullies. it’s time to chill and invest that time spent on the internet in making some cool GIFs, or cat fails! “ Kiara Advani shared: “so glad you started this initiative” Huma Qureshi wrote, “So this cutie @ananyaoanday has launched ‘SO +’ Everyone pls check it out”

Anushka Ranjan shared, “We all need some love and need to spread some positivity!! So proud of you”

Mudassar Asis shared, “Proud of you AP!!!” Deanne Panday shared, “THIS WAS SO NEEDED @SOPOSITIVEDSR #CYBERBULLYING

Chef Kelvin Cheung posted, “ Great Initiative”. Her co-star Harsh Beniwal shared, Boht sahi initiative late hue @ananyapanday go girl”

Earlier, talking about the importance of social media and the pros and cons attached with it, Ananya had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Instagram can be bad as well when you get trolled. But I think you need to take it positively and at the same time, not too seriously because it can get to your head. However, one should know that at the end of the day, you are here to act and that’s what people [actors] should be here for.”

Ananya will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is a remake of ‘70s classic of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar and Vidya Sinha.

