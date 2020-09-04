Kareena Kapoor has told Saif Ali Khan that she’s going to edit his autobiography, is ‘petrified’ for him

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that she’s told husband Saif Ali Khan that she wants to edit his autobiography in case he reveals too much. Saif recently announced his autobiography, calling it ‘quite a selfish endeavour’.

In an interview to journalist Anupama Chopra, Kareena said, “I’m petrified for Saif.” She said she told him to be politically correct in the book, since he ‘has no holds barred’. “I’m scared for him, I’ve told him I am going to edit this book before you, to know what you’re going to say,” she said.

In an interview with The Times of India recently, Saif confirmed that he is in the process of writing his as-yet-untitled autobiography, which will be out next year. “So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course!,” he said.

Last month, Saif announced in a joint statement with Kareena that they are expecting their second child together. They already have a son, Taimur, who will turn four in December. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” Saif and Kareena’s statement read.

Saif, who had two releases this year - Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman, will be seen next in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Amazon Prime Video series Dilli. Kareena, meanwhile, will soon return to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha, ‘before it is too late’.

