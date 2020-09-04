Kareena Kapoor on nepotism: ‘It isn’t like Taimur Ali Khan is going to become biggest star in this country, we also don’t know’

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes the renewed debate on nepotism in Bollywood is a result of people getting frustrated by the pandemic and staying locked down at homes. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Kareena once again said that she doesn’t know ‘why everyone has gone on this huge discussion’.

Kareena said the people cannot assume that just because she is a movie star, her son Taimur will also be one. “I think everyone gets what they deserve in their lives, what is there in their destiny. Yeh nahi hai ki Taimur Ali Khan is going to become the biggest star in this country. He’s not. He’s probably the most photographed child in this country, for whatever reason, I have no clue. I will also wish for my son that he be self-sufficient and self-reliant. I am like you do what you want to do in life. You want to be a chef somewhere, a pilot, whatever you want to do. I want him to fly and be happy in his life. And it’s not necessary that because he has successful parents, he will be successful. His journey is going to start when he wants to start. He has to find his own path. His parents are not going to help him in whatever way,” she said.

Kareena said that her parents did not help her out in her career either. She said she was known as Karisma Kapoor’s sister in the beginning but had to make her own way in the industry. “So all this nepotism ki ye hoga woh hoga, Taimur star banega.... arre we also don’t know,” she added.

Kareena and her husband Saif are expecting their second child. The couple made the announcement last month. Talking about it, Kareena said she wished she could work through this pregnancy as well but she has to be realistic considering the coronavirus pandemic. She also said that she hopes to have a healthy pregnancy without putting on unnecessary weight. She said she was fed paranthas, milk and besan laddoos last time but will be more cautious now that she has learnt what her body needs.

The actor is also looking forward to finishing the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Kareena said that Aamir has graciously agreed to shoot her portion in the film first, before she gets ‘huge’. She still has 12-15 days of shoot left on the movie. However, Kareena says that Karan Johar’s Takht has been put on the backburner for now considering the large human resources the period film would have required amid the pandemic.

Kareena said she is currently reading film scripts and also a few web series. She expressed a great desire to be part of a web series after watching shows such as Mirzapur, Delhi Crime, Sacred Games and Paatal Lok.

