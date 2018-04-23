Kareena Kapoor just added some sparkle to Dubai. See pics

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for the release of her next Veere Di Weddding, was in Dubai over the weekend and pictures from her fun-filled outings have been flooding the internet.Kareena was in Dubai for a shoot and decided to turn it into a work-cum-leisure trip, spending some quality time with friends.

From a casual tshirt, jeans with a denim jacket look to a stylish blingy outfit, Kareena filled her Dubai outing with a lot of sparkle.

In another, she sits happily between two friends at a dinner table.

In one of the pictures, Kareena is seen posing with her makeup artist as the duo enjoy a dinner.

#KareenaKapoorKhan with #team A post shared by KareenaKapoorFCIndonesia_KKFCI (@kareenakfc_id) on Apr 22, 2018 at 6:50pm PDT

Kareena was recently in news when she was trolled after she demanded justice for Kathua and Unnao rape victims. The actor along with Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor, Shruti Seth and Mini Mathur held placards asking for justice for the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped, gang-raped and murdered in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“She should be ashamed of the fact that despite being a Hindu (she) is married to a Muslim. Has a child with him and named him Taimur, after a brutal Islamic barbarian (sic)” a Twitter user wrote in reply to Swara’s tweet where she shared picture of Kareena holding a placard for justice in the Kathua rape case.

Kareena’s Veere Di Wedding co-star Swara Bhasker then took it upon herself to defend the and slammed the trolls: “You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. “You are a shame on India and Hindus. That s**ts like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this government’s legacy,” Swara tweeted.

