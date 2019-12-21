e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur has his birthday wish fulfilled, cuts a Santa Claus cake. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur has his birthday wish fulfilled, cuts a Santa Claus cake. Watch video

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his birthday with a kids’ party. As per his wish, his parents got him a Santa Claus cake.

bollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2019 09:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a kids’ party for son Taimur Ali Khan’s third birthday.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a kids’ party for son Taimur Ali Khan’s third birthday.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan had his wish fulfilled by his parents on his third birthday. A new video from the birthday celebrations on Thursday shows him preparing to cut a Santa Claus cake.

In the video, Taimur stands in front of a double decker cake in red and white, with a tiny Santa Claus atop. His parents flank him and crowds behind them sing the Happy Birthday song. At one point, Kareena’s parents, Randhir and Babita, join in to help Taimur cut his cake.

 

While Taimur’s birthday was on December 20, the family decided to have a kids’ party a day before. The function was attended by Karan Johar’s son Yash and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu among others.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya steps out in a sari for school function, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan turn guests. See pics

Speaking about her son’s birthday party, Kareena had said that he had demanded two cakes, one Santa Claus and another, The Hulk. She had added that Saif and she would be in Mumbai this time, unlike Taimur’s last birthday. She was quoted in a Times of India report as saying, “Taimur’s birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’”

 

It may be recalled that Taimur’s first two birthdays had been celebrated in Pataudi and South Africa. Kareena was recently asked about having her second child. She mentioned that a second child was not on her mind as of now. A while back, she told Mumbai Mirror, “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we dont have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
46 flights diverted, 17 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi
46 flights diverted, 17 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news