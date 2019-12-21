Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur has his birthday wish fulfilled, cuts a Santa Claus cake. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 09:35 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan had his wish fulfilled by his parents on his third birthday. A new video from the birthday celebrations on Thursday shows him preparing to cut a Santa Claus cake.

In the video, Taimur stands in front of a double decker cake in red and white, with a tiny Santa Claus atop. His parents flank him and crowds behind them sing the Happy Birthday song. At one point, Kareena’s parents, Randhir and Babita, join in to help Taimur cut his cake.

While Taimur’s birthday was on December 20, the family decided to have a kids’ party a day before. The function was attended by Karan Johar’s son Yash and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu among others.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya steps out in a sari for school function, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan turn guests. See pics

Speaking about her son’s birthday party, Kareena had said that he had demanded two cakes, one Santa Claus and another, The Hulk. She had added that Saif and she would be in Mumbai this time, unlike Taimur’s last birthday. She was quoted in a Times of India report as saying, “Taimur’s birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’”

It may be recalled that Taimur’s first two birthdays had been celebrated in Pataudi and South Africa. Kareena was recently asked about having her second child. She mentioned that a second child was not on her mind as of now. A while back, she told Mumbai Mirror, “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we dont have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more