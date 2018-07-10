Karenjit is the real me, my public persona is just a brand I created, says Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is scared as she is all set to narrate her story in the biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The 37-year-old said she has tried to bare it all in the upcoming web series and is unsure how everyone will react to it.

“I have tried to be as honest as I could be. And that’s why I am scared what will people think or say because they’ll get to see the good, the bad, the ugly,” she told ANI.

“In the biopic, everyone will get to see Karenjit Kaur Vohra. Karenjit is the real me. Sunny Leone is just a brand that I created. What people see in a song or a film or maybe a photoshoot, it’s just a persona,” she added.

Apart from Sunny herself, the series features Raj Arjun, Rysa Saujani, Karamvir Lamba, Bijay Jasjit Anand, Grusha Kapoor, Vansh Pradhan and Marc Buckner.

The web series will trace the journey of Sunny Leone, who was born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Indian immigrants in Canada. It will show her struggles as a teenager and how financial crisis in the family led her to become an adult movie star.

The series will consist of two seasons with 10 episodes each. Season 1 premieres on July 16.

