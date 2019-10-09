Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani get into garba mode for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Mouni Roy shines in magenta. See pics

bollywood

It seems to be a busy week for the Bollywood celebrities, who were mostly seen in work mode on Wednesday. Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani began the shooting of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and were spotted on the sets in Bandra. Both were decked up in traditional Gujarati costumes as they came together for the first shot. While Kartik was in a printed kurta salwar with a pagri, Kiara was in a colourful lehenga and left her hair open. Kartik also shared a picture from the sets on Instagram (but in regular clothes) and captioned it, “Shubharambh”.

Kiara Advani behind the scenes of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kiara Advani spotted in costumes on sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kiara Advani on sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy are busy with the promotions of their film, Made In China and were spotted doing interviews. While Rajkummar was in a shirt, Mouni was in a magenta skirt-top.

Nora Fatehi is also busy with her work commitments and was spotted post her dubbing session at Sunny Super Sound. Saif Ali Khan is also looking forward to the release of his next film, Laal Kaptaan and was seen at Krome Studios.

Saif Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are also busy promoting their film Saand Ki Aankh and were spotted with the real Shooter Dadis, Prakashi and Chandro Tomar.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar promote Saand Ki Aankh with Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar promote Saand Ki Aankh. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ekta Kapoor joined the cast of her new show Fittrat at the launch of its trailer and music album. Director Santosh Singh and actors Krystle Dsouza, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal were present at the event.

Ekta Kapoor and Fittrat cast at trailer and music album launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

A host of celebrities kept up with their fitness routine during the mid-week. Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of Chhichhore, which crossed the Rs 150 crore mark, was spotted at a gym. Malaika Arora was seen at her yoga centre with sister Amrita Arora and friend Seema Khan. Shahid Kapoor also hit the gym during the day and flashed a big smile to the paparazzi.

Shraddha Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Malaika Arora and Shahid Kapoor during their respective fitness sessions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sonali Bendre, Twinkle Khanna, Kriti Kharbanda, Shanaya Kapoor and Sunny Leone spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others spotted in the city was Sunny Leone, who was snapped In Juhu. Sonali Bendre was also seen during an outing. She returned to India a few months ago after undergoing treatment for cancer and was seen in a new look as she wore a hairband to style her short curly hair.

