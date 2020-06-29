Kartik Aaryan shares pic from when he jumped a fence to meet Sagarika Ghatge: ‘Told her to say my hi to Shah Rukh Khan’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:19 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan gets swarmed with fans asking for selfies, every time he steps out. But did you know that he used to be such a Bollywood fan himself?

On Monday, Kartik shared a throwback picture from when he met actor Sagarika Ghatge and managed to click a selfie with her. “2008 Mumbai Marathon! I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal #sagarikaghatge and also told her ‘Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna’ @iamsrk sir did she convey my message?” Kartik tweeted. Sagarika worked with Shah Rukh in the hit sports drama Chak De! India.

In the photo, Kartik look unrecognisable in his long, shaggy hair, flashing a smile for the camera. Sagarika is seen in a white cap, smiling for a picture with her fan, Kartik.

2008 Mumbai Marathon!! I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal #sagarikaghatge n also told her "Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna"@iamsrk sir did she convey ? 😂🏑 pic.twitter.com/Ns2QIDpWXv — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 29, 2020

Kartik made his Bollywood debut three years later in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He then went on to star in Pyaar ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh and other films. He currently has Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dostana 2 in his kitty.

Recently, he shared an adorable picture with his pets and took a stand against the controversial dog meat festival in Yulin city of Guangxi Zhuang, an autonomous region in mainland China. He put out a picture on Instagram wherein he raised his voice against the consumption of dog meat. In the picture, Aaryan is seen holding his two pet dogs in his arms as he smiles while looking into the camera.

“Har saal Dil Todte hain yeh Yulin Festival waale (every year these Yulin Festival people break my heart) #StopYulin #YulinKMKB,” he captioned his post.

Fans and celebrity followers including Anushka Sharma, and Bhumi Pednekar hit like in appreciation of his effort to stop the controversial festival. The post garnered more than four lakh likes within just an hour. In spite of the government’s drive to discourage consumption of wildlife and pets for meat due to health reasons, the controversial dog meat festival kicked off in China. According to the New York Post, the 10-day annual festival in the southwestern city of Yulin usually attracts thousands of visitors.

