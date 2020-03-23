Kartik Aaryan wears a pan on his head as he clangs a plate as part of janta curfew, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 12:14 IST

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan added his own quirky take as he cheered for the first responders working during coronavirus outbreak as most of the world is staying at home, practising self isolation and social distancing. Even as he beat a plate, he also wore a pan on his head for the picture that he shared online.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote on Instagram, “#TaaliBajaoThaliBajao It’s DIVINE. It’s MAGIC.With everyone coming together, the ENERGY is through the roof!! We all Salute the Selfless Heroes !! Thank you @narendramodi sir for bringing the country together in this way!! #JantaCurfew. #CoronaStopKaroNa.”

Fans totally loved the twist that Kartik added and one even wrote, “Yaar ye to thaali bajate hue bhi handsome dikhta hai.” Another fan wrote, “Yaar kitni baar Dil lejaoge tum.” One fan commented on the post, “this made my day.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a janta curfew on Sunday, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He had also urged citizens to pay respects and salute the frontline workers who are putting their own lives at risk to make sure essential services continue smoothly for the rest of the country.

On the work front, Kartik was working on the second instalment of Akshay Kumar’s hit film Bhool Bhulaiyya. He was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 where he starred alongside former rumoured gilrlfriend Sara Ali Khan. A sequel to Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s 2007 psychological thriller, the film also stars Kiara Advani and the two actors have been sharing pictures and videos from their shooting. While the first film was directed by Priyadarshan, the sequel is being helmed by Anees Bazmee.

