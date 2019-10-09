Katrina Kaif introduces Akshay Kumar’s character Veer Sooryavanshi from Rohit Shetty’s film, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:13 IST

Actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi has been hogging the limelight ever since the project was announced and Katrina’s latest post from the sets of the film will get you all the more excited! The actor, who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for the film, decided to treat fans by introducing her co-star ‘Veer’ on social media.

Katrina shared a photo of a name badge with ‘Veer Sooryavanshi’ written on it. From the post, it seems like Akshay’s character in the film is called Veer Sooryavanshi. Katrina shared the click with a caption that read, “Now Shooting #sooryavanshi #onset.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu on Saand Ki Aankh criticism: ‘I will do one thing, I will stop acting’

Katrina sure knows how to keep the audience on their toes.

After the success of Simmba and Singham, Rohit Shetty has expanded his cop universe with Sooryavanshi. Akshay’s entry was teased in the climax of Simmba as an Anti-Terror Squad chief.

This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project. In March, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film. In the poster, Akshay was seen donning the garb of a police officer with a revolver in his hand.

The cop-thriller will bring Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh together for cameos. Ranveer has already left for Hyderabad where he’ll be shooting for his scenes in the film.

Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, next year and also features Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, and others in pivotal roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 10:06 IST