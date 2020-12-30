e-paper
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Krishna Shroff poses by the pool in a bikini, brother Tiger Shroff hilariously trolls her with 'nauseated' emoji. See pic

Krishna Shroff poses by the pool in a bikini, brother Tiger Shroff hilariously trolls her with ‘nauseated’ emoji. See pic

Krishna Shroff has shared a picture in which she was seen chilling by the pool in a bikini but got trolled by her elder brother Tiger Shroff.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2019 18:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Krishna Shroff was trolled for her bikini photo by her brother Tiger Shroff.
Krishna Shroff was trolled for her bikini photo by her brother Tiger Shroff.
         

Krishna Shroff is ending 2019 with a bang, indeed. She took to Instagram to share a stunning snap of herself chilling by the pool in a black bikini, with her many tattoos on full display. She captioned it, “Nirvana state of mind.”

Her brother Tiger Shroff had the most brotherly response ever--he commented with a ‘nauseated face’ emoji. Krishna was unfazed by the actor’s attempt to troll her and replied, “@tigerjackieshroff Love you too.”

Currently, Krishna is enjoying a New Year getaway with her boyfriend and basketball player Eban Hyams. Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Ashmit Patel wished the couple and commented on the photo, “Happy new year in advance to you lovers @ebanhyams. Love the ink by the way.”

Krishna also shared a Boomerang video on her Instagram story, in which she was seen kissing Eban. “Everyday paradise with @ebanhyams,” she captioned it.

Krishna Shroff is having a whale of a time on her vacation with boyfriend Eban Hyams.
Krishna Shroff is having a whale of a time on her vacation with boyfriend Eban Hyams.

Unlike her brother Tiger, Krishna is not inclined towards Bollywood. At a launch event last month, she said, “When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it’s not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera... I am a very private person. I like my own zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends that I have known for almost 20 years now and it’s just me and them in my own little bubble.”

Also read | Kajol says Saif Ali Khan betrayed Ajay Devgn in Omkara and during Tanhaji promotions: ‘Hope u read this in Switzerland’

Krishna added that she would not be able to do justice to acting because she was not passionate about it, and this is why she did not want to enter the film industry. “If I am not passionate about that one thing then, I won’t give it my 100 per cent. I am a very competitive person, so if I know that I can’t give my 100 per cent to something, then I am not going to be the best at it and that’s when I just refuse to do it,” she was quoted as saying by IANS.

