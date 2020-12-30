e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kajol says Saif Ali Khan betrayed Ajay Devgn in Omkara and during Tanhaji promotions: ‘Hope u read this in Switzerland’

Kajol says Saif Ali Khan betrayed Ajay Devgn in Omkara and during Tanhaji promotions: ‘Hope u read this in Switzerland’

Kajol wrote on Twitter that Saif Ali Khan ‘betrayed’ her yet again after Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara, perhaps taking a stand for Ajay Devgn.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2019 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kajol jokingly tweeted that Saif Ali Khan ‘betrayed’ her.
With less than two weeks to go for the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan took a break from the promotions and jetted off to Switzerland to ring in the New Year with actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Taimur and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor. The actor plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod in the historical drama.

Kajol joked that she feels ‘betrayed’ that Saif ditched the promotions to enjoy a getaway with his family. Tweeting a picture of him and husband Ajay Devgn, she wrote, “You betrayed me in Omkara and now during promotions also... hope u read this in Switzerland #Saifalikhan.” It seems like Kajol was tweeting on her husband Ajay’s behalf about Saif’s betrayal in Omkara.

Ajay and Saif last shared screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara. In the film, Saif’s character deceives Ajay’s character into thinking that his wife (played by Kareena) is unfaithful, leading him to kill her in a fit of rage.

 

Ajay plays the titular role of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kajol plays his wife, Savitribai Malusare.

Talking about his experience of working with Kajol, Ajay said at the trailer launch of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, “I don’t know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won’t be able to differentiate.”

When asked about sharing screen space with Saif after all these years, Ajay said, “I just love him and we get along very well.” Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay’s 100th film. Directed by Om Raut, it also features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Neha Sharma in key roles.

