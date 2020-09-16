Kunal Kamra takes on Kangana Ranaut, questions her Y-plus security and attacks on Maharashtra govt

bollywood

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra recently dropped a sarcastic comment on Kangana Ranaut’s thoughtful quote about how it takes a “strong spiritual core” to recognise the delusion between the reel and real world. This led to a heated argument between the two. While Kangana went on to call herself a “revolutionary”, Kunal went a step ahead and shared a new definition of the word.

Kangana had shared a picture of herself Wednesday morning on her team’s Twitter account along with a quote, “Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion.”

Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA @SadhguruJV https://t.co/JDrQVKJYt4 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 16, 2020

Alleging that the words of wisdom by Kangana were actually inspired from Sadhguru, of whom the actor is an ardent follower The actor hit back at Kunal and said, “These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT Slightly smiling face.”

Kunal again took a dig at Kangana, this time targeting her for her newly provided Y-plus security by the central government. He said, “I am wondering how a strong women like you can have Y - security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms...”

I am wondering how a strong women like you can have Y - security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms...



🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/nxoyBh7YVI — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 16, 2020

Justifying her security arrangement, Kangana replied to Kunal, “In a democracy it is the duty of the constitution to protect a revolutionary voice. Here in this case you see two aspects of the glorious democracy ‘The protector’ and ‘ The protected’. You will never make it to any of them. Be someone who means something to this nation Slightly smiling face.”

Kunal again hit back at her by coining a new definition of “revolutionary”. He tweeted, “New definition of revolutionary - 1) Call Karan Johar an idiot 2) Selectively attack the government of a single state 3) Consume Jagga ka H***a for spiritual depth 4) Join the “casteless” upper-caste casteist tribe. Aur bhi dukh hai zamane main BJP ki mohabbat ke siva (there are many more worries in the world other than being in love with BJP).”

