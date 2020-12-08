e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kunal Kemmu’s film, Kalyug clocks 15 years: People look at me as the youngest newcomer

Kunal Kemmu’s film, Kalyug clocks 15 years: People look at me as the youngest newcomer

Actor Kunal Kemmu talks about his film, Kalyug completing 15 years and shares memories of making the film.

bollywood Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 17:22 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Kunal Kemmu goes down memory lane and shares how his film Kalyug changed his perspective towards this profession.
Actor Kunal Kemmu goes down memory lane and shares how his film Kalyug changed his perspective towards this profession.
         

Starting off as a child artist, and then progressing to doing films as an adult, and on top of that, becoming successful there too — Kunal Kemmu is glad to be an actor. Completing 15 years since Kalyug released (December 9, 2005), he says he didn’t even realise.

“It’s 15 years already. I always say that the way my career has been going people have been looking at me as the youngest newcomer, someone who keeps debuting every other or two years! I am very happy we are here, talking 15 years later. I am still excited about the stuff that I am doing,” he says.

 

The 37-year-old had done films such as Sir (1993) and Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke (1993) as a kid, until Kalyug came along. Calling films a “completely different experience” as an adult, Kemmu says, “When I was doing this as a child, it was just a hobby, I wanted to see myself on the 70mm screen, and wanted to enjoy with my family and friends. I don’t think I was passionate about it. Kalyug had a lot more riding on it, because that was when I was made to realise what it means to be a hero in a Hindi film.”

He goes on to tell the pressure that came along being the main face of a film. “If it does well, you are going to benefit, and if it doesn’t then (you will bear the brunt) Besides that, it was also completely different being on a set and interacting with the technicians. Also, Ashutosh Rana, who I had worked with as a child actor, cut to Kalyug, I was chasing him, along with action scenes! To get used to that dynamic took a bit of time. I have fondest memories of the film. I am very happy it turned out to be my first one, and still gets talked about so much, and still relevant when it comes to songs,” gushes Kemmu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for vaccine: All you need to know
Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for vaccine: All you need to know
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
90-year-old gets first Covid-19 vaccine in UK. What’s next for Pfizer?
90-year-old gets first Covid-19 vaccine in UK. What’s next for Pfizer?
IND v AUS 3rd T20 live: Australia pick up consolation win by 12 runs
IND v AUS 3rd T20 live: Australia pick up consolation win by 12 runs
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In