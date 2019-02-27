Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi will hit screens on April 25

Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film Maharshi, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will release, as originally planned, on April 25, the makers confirmed on Wednesday.

Following rumours that the project might get postponed to May or June, the makers clarified via a statement that the film is on track for release on April 25th. In a statement, the makers said that the film’s shoot is currently in the final stages. Except for two songs, the shoot of the entire film will be completed by March 15.

The project marks the first time collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Paidipally, best known for directing films like Oopiri and Yevadu. Maharshi is Mahesh Babu’s 25th film and it also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in crucial roles. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad while KU Mohanan is cranking the camera.

Recently, rumours emerged that Mahesh 25 could be based on some international series. When a fan pointed this out and asked Vamsi to clarify, the latter wrote on Twitter that the news is baseless as his film is not based on any series. To be jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Aswini Dutt, Paidipally said in an earlier interaction that the project will be a big film in both their careers.

Having won over audiences and critics alike with this last film, the slice-of-drama Oopiri, which explores the bond of a quadriplegic millionaire and his convict-turned-caretaker, audiences are eager to know what Paidipally has to offer with Mahesh Babu.

