Rashmika Mandanna to make Tamil debut opposite Karthi

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, last seen on screen in Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam, will be making her Tamil debut opposite Karthi in a yet-untitled project to be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame.

The film, to be bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, was officially announced on Sunday.

Rashmika, who was believed to be one of the heroines under consideration of Thalapathy 63, is finally foraying into Kollywood with this project.

Meanwhile, Karthi, last seen in Rajath Ravindran’s Dev, will team up with Bakkiyaraj Kannan for the first time. The actor, currently shooting for a yet-untitled thriller with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, will be seen sporting a new look in this film.

According to a statement released by the makers: “The film be high on action, emotion and comedy which will cater to the tastes of universal audiences from kids to elders. The process of erecting grand set works for this film is currently underway in full swing in Chennai. Apart from Tamil Nadu, the team has planned to shoot in Hyderabad as well. Dream Warrior Pictures assures that the film will be loved by family audiences.”

Vivek-Mervin duo has been signed to compose music for the film, while its cinematography will be handled by Sathyan Sooryan. Jai (art), Dhilip Subbarayan (stunts), Rajeevan (production designer), Ruben (editing) and Aravind Raj Bhaskaran (executive producer) are the other technicians on board.

With the initial stages of preparations happening at brisk pace, the shooting is scheduled to commence from second week of March.

After the debacle of Dev, Karthi has pinned high hopes on his next two projects including this one which is gearing up for release later this year.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 14:38 IST