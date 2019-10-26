e-paper
Malaika Arora joins Kajol at Mallika Bhatt’s Diwali bash as Arjun Kapoor parties with Varun Dhawan, see pics

Malaika Arora attended Mallika Bhat’s Diwali party on Friday while boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Jackky Bhagnani’s bash.

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Malaika Arora and Kajol at Mallika Bhat’s Diwali party and Arjun Kapoor at Jackky Bhagnani’s bash in Mumbai on Friday.
Malaika Arora and Kajol at Mallika Bhat's Diwali party and Arjun Kapoor at Jackky Bhagnani's bash in Mumbai on Friday. (Varinder Chawla)
         

Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended separate Diwali parties on Friday. While Arjun attended Jackky Bhagnani’s star-studded bash along with friend Varun Dhawan, Malaika joined her BFFs at Mallika Bhatt’s bash in Mumbai.

Malaika made a glamourous appearance in a black crop top and shimmery skirt and complemented her look with emeralds. Her sister Amrita Arora, too, joined her at the party with husband Shakeel Ladak. She wore a pink outfit.

Malaika Arora at Mallika Bhat’s Diwali bash.
Malaika Arora at Mallika Bhat's Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )
Amrita Arora, Kajol and Sophie Choudry at Mallika Bhat’s Diwali bash.
Amrita Arora, Kajol and Sophie Choudry at Mallika Bhat's Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )
Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali bash.
Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at Jackky Bhagnani's Diwali bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kajol also attended the party and was seen in a blue and gold saree. Singer Sophie Choudry was also spotted at the bash.

Malaika recently threw a star-studded birthday bash for herself which had all her close friends including Arjun, Karan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in attendance. Arjun’s cousins Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor had also joined them at the party.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon go desi, Shahid Kapoor-Mira twin in white at Jackky Bhagnani’s Diwali bash. See pics

Malaika had worn a short silver dress for her birthday celebrations, several videos of which later surfaced online. Talking about her birthday celebrations, Malaika had mentioned how sometimes she has spent her birthday holidaying abroad with her family and friends and sometimes travelling for work. “This is the first time in past 6-7 years that I am here in the city so I decided to bring my birthday in with my friends and family,” Malaika said.

Malaika and Arjun had made their relationship official on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday in June this year. On Malaika’s birthday, Arjun posted a rare picture of the two on Instagram. He can be seen kissing her on her head in the adorable picture.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 11:32 IST

