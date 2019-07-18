Malaika Arora shakes a leg on Dance India Dance, Akshay Kumar poses with Sonakshi Sinha, Mission Mangal team. See pics

Several Bollywood stars were spotted out and about town on Wednesday. While most of them like Sunny Leone and Akshay Kumar were going about their daily routines, others like Arjun Rampal had more important things on his plate - the actor became a father for the third time on Wednesday.

Rampal was seen with his two daughters outside the hospital, where girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades gave birth. Gabriella’s parents were also spotted along with them. Arjun looked relaxed in casuals, and dark glasses.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone was spotted at her children’s playschool, accompanied by husband Daniel Weber and their kids, Nisha, and twins Noah and Asher. Sunny was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and check trousers.

Sunny Leone with her kids. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor and TV personality Malaika Arora was seen on the sets of dance reality show Dance India Dance, shaking a leg on stage in a sleek black top and white skirt. On Thursday evening, she was seen with son Arhaan and Aditi Gowitrikar at the restaurant Sequel. Her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, was spotted outside filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s office in Khar.

Malaika Arora on Dance India Dance sets. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Filmmaker Farah Khan, her Tees Maar Khan star Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor were spotted at the airport, all dressed casually in track suits and sweatshirts. Akshay later joined the female cast members of the upcoming film Mission Mangal for the trailer launch.

Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan at the Mission Mangal trailer launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Akshay wore a green check shirt to the event, which also saw Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen in attendance. Sonakshi stood out in a sari.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 20:00 IST