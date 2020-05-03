e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora shares throwback pic with son Arhaan from ‘a time where life felt normal’

Malaika Arora shares throwback pic with son Arhaan from ‘a time where life felt normal’

Malaika Arora is missing the ‘normal’ days when she could enjoy a meal with her friend and family in the sun, outdoors.

bollywood Updated: May 03, 2020 15:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Malaika Arora shared this photo with her son on Instagram.
Malaika Arora shared this photo with her son on Instagram.
         

Malaika Arora has shared a sweet throwback picture with her son Arhaan. It shows the mother-son duo enjoying a feast in the sun.

“#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family )... don’t take life for granted .stay positive n don’t wipe that smile of ur face #thistooshallpass #weallinthistogether,” she captioned her post. Malaika is seen in a red top while Arhaan is in a white T-shirt. He is giving her a kiss as she smiles for the camera.

 

Malaika is currently in lockdown with Arhaan at their Mumbai home. She recently shared a selfie from home, revealing how she is feeling in the lockdown. “Another week goes by... wondering wat awaits us....but for now loving the sun on my skin n the wind in my hair n the comfort of knowing that I have a roof over my head with my loved ones.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pay tribute to veteran actor, see pic

She also shared the video of the song ‘Bare Necessities’ from the popular animated film The Jungle Book and urged people to stick to its motto during the lockdown period.

Arhaan is Malaika’s son from ex-husband, actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan. Malaika is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
‘Sophisticated surveillance system’: Rahul Gandhi on Aarogya Setu app
‘Sophisticated surveillance system’: Rahul Gandhi on Aarogya Setu app
Covid-19 lockdown: 450 liquor shops to open in Delhi from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown: 450 liquor shops to open in Delhi from Monday
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
Gambhir believes credit for Rohit’s success should go to former captain
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit names 4 best pacers of the world
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news